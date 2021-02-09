Sudbury Police To Pet Owners: Too Cold Outside For You? It Might Be Too Cold For Your Pet Too!
Sudbury Police had the following reminder for pet owners:
"If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it might be too cold for your pet, too. Keep your furry friends warm this Winter!
Cruelty to any animal is not tolerated.
If you think an animal is in distress or is being abused, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625)."
You may be interested in...
-
OPP Identify The Woman Killed After Sunday Night Collision On HWY 69We send our condolences to the family & friends of this woman.
-
Highway 69 Closed at the BypassHighway 69 is closed at the bypass
-
Some non-urgent surgeries cancelled at HSN following COVID-19 outbreakSudbury's hospital says it will be cancelling non-urgent medical procedures following a COVID-19 outbreak.