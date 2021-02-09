iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police To Pet Owners: Too Cold Outside For You? It Might Be Too Cold For Your Pet Too!

Sudbury Police had the following reminder for pet owners:

"If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it might be too cold for your pet, too. Keep your furry friends warm this Winter!

Cruelty to any animal is not tolerated.

If you think an animal is in distress or is being abused, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625)."

