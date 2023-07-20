Sudbury Police Trying to Catch Dangerous Driver
On Monday, July 17th, 2023, Officers from our Traffic Management Unit were conducting a focused patrol at Moonlight Avenue and Hines Street in Greater Sudbury in response to multiple traffic complaints from area residents. While doing so, at around 4:45 p.m., Officers observed a black Ford Edge travelling southbound on Moonlight Ave at a high rate of speed. The driver was clocked at 82 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
The driver was directed to stop by Police, however the driver continued to proceed westbound on Hines St. Police directed the driver to stop an additional two times, however the driver continued to flee towards Levesque St.
Officers eventually observed the vehicle travelling eastbound on Bancroft Dr, where they attempted to stop the vehicle again. The driver then used the oncoming lane to pass stopped vehicles at an intersection on Bancroft Dr and continued to flee from Police.
Officers stopped pursuing the vehicle in the interest of public safety.
After speaking to witnesses on scene, Police were informed that the black Ford Edge had also nearly collided with another vehicle near the bridge on Hwy 17.
The driver, who remains outstanding, has been identified as 34-year old Michel Desormeaux and has been charged with:
• HTA 128 Speeding 32 km/h over posted limit
• HTA 216(1) Fail to Stop for Police
• CC 320.13(1) Dangerous Operation
Police would like to speak with additional witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident. We are asking individuals who were in the area of Bancroft Drive and Allen Street on July 17th, 2023 around 4:45 p.m. that may have witnessed the dangerous operation of the black Ford Edge to come forward by calling our Traffic Management Unit Coordinator at 705-675-9171 extension 2421 or by emailing traffic@gsps.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Trying to Catch Dangerous DriverGreater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who seen speeding in Minnow Lake. Police have had no luck catching a 34-year-old driving a black Ford Edge who was doing 82 in a 50 zone in Minnow Lake Wednesday. If you have information call Greater Sudbury Police.
-
Sudbury teacher suspended due to allegations she punished special needs studentA Sudbury teacher has been found guilty of professional misconduct after allegations she was paid by the parents of a special needs student to punish their son through a 'boot camp' at her home.
-
Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury WomanOPP have laid charges in the death of 40-year-old Amanda Oake in December 2020 near Tilton Lake Road. Kevin Fraser, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury has been charged with Second Degree Murder, and committing an Indignity to a Dead Body. Fraser will be held in custody until his court date May 6.