Sudbury Police Trying to Catch Dangerous Driver

On Monday, July 17th, 2023, Officers from our Traffic Management Unit were conducting a focused patrol at Moonlight Avenue and Hines Street in Greater Sudbury in response to multiple traffic complaints from area residents. While doing so, at around 4:45 p.m., Officers observed a black Ford Edge travelling southbound on Moonlight Ave at a high rate of speed. The driver was clocked at 82 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver was directed to stop by Police, however the driver continued to proceed westbound on Hines St. Police directed the driver to stop an additional two times, however the driver continued to flee towards Levesque St.

Officers eventually observed the vehicle travelling eastbound on Bancroft Dr, where they attempted to stop the vehicle again. The driver then used the oncoming lane to pass stopped vehicles at an intersection on Bancroft Dr and continued to flee from Police.

Officers stopped pursuing the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

After speaking to witnesses on scene, Police were informed that the black Ford Edge had also nearly collided with another vehicle near the bridge on Hwy 17.

The driver, who remains outstanding, has been identified as 34-year old Michel Desormeaux and has been charged with:

• HTA 128 Speeding 32 km/h over posted limit

• HTA 216(1) Fail to Stop for Police

• CC 320.13(1) Dangerous Operation

Police would like to speak with additional witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident. We are asking individuals who were in the area of Bancroft Drive and Allen Street on July 17th, 2023 around 4:45 p.m. that may have witnessed the dangerous operation of the black Ford Edge to come forward by calling our Traffic Management Unit Coordinator at 705-675-9171 extension 2421 or by emailing traffic@gsps.ca