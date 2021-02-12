Sudbury Police Trying To Identify Driver After Failing To Remain At Scene Of Crash Monday

The following is a statement from Sudbury Police:

"We are requesting the Public’s assistance in order to identify the driver of a black four-door Nissan hatchback involved in a Fail to Remain that occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the intersection of Cedar Street and Paris Street in downtown.



The black Nissan hatchback was traveling Southbound on Paris Street (MR80) towards the Bridge of Nations when it collided with a silver four-door Kia sedan that was traveling Westbound on Cedar Street towards the Downtown Transit Hub. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and there was substantial damage to both vehicles involved.



After the collision occurred, three occupants of the black four-door Nissan hatchback fled on foot prior to Police arrival.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has information related to the involved individuals or knows the identity of the driver at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Investigation Officer by email at Donald.genoe@gsps.ca



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com"