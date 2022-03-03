Sudbury Police Trying To Identify The Man Who Robbed A Convenience Store

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in identifying the man responsible for a Robbery at a convenience store on Falconbridge Road back in late January.

Police say shortly after 1:00 a.m. the suspect entered the convenience store, approached the cash, showed a knife and demanded money.

The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash by driving away in a pick-up truck.

The man is described as being in his early 40’s and on the thicker side.

He was wearing a dark blue patterned bandanna over his face, a dark zip-up jacket, a light blue shirt and baggy jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident, the identity of the man or the location of the vehicle is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477