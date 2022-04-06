Sudbury Police Trying To Locate 15 Year-Old Jasmine Bertrand
Sudbury Police request the public's assistance to locate Jasmine Bertrand, 15 yrs.
Police want to check on her well being.
She is believed to be in the Sudbury area, specifically in the Antwerp St/Jean St area of Sudbury.
If you can assist please contact 705-675-9171 Ext 6397.
