Sudbury Police Trying To Locate Missing Person Joseph Dore


Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating another missing person.

Police are attempting to locate 45 year-old Joseph Dore. 

He's 5'4 with a slim build, brown hair & brown eyes.

Joseph was last seen wearing beige work pants with reflective strips and a black puffy coat, and operating a 2009 Blue Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Info?  Call Police at 705-675-9171

