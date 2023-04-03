Sudbury Police Trying To Locate Missing Person Joseph Dore
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating another missing person.
Police are attempting to locate 45 year-old Joseph Dore.
He's 5'4 with a slim build, brown hair & brown eyes.
Joseph was last seen wearing beige work pants with reflective strips and a black puffy coat, and operating a 2009 Blue Toyota Matrix hatchback.
Info? Call Police at 705-675-9171
You may be interested in...
-
Police Locate Missing Man (Joseph Dore) Deceased Just West Of Windy LakeProvincial Police say Monday afternoon, they located 45-year old Joseph Dore deceased on Crowe’s Road, west of Windy Lake. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
-
Sudbury Police Trying To Locate Missing Person Joseph DoreIf you have any info, call Police immediately.
-
Richard & Maryann Gauthier Of Espanola Have Won March's HSN 50/50 Cash Draw!HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Richard and Maryann Gauthier of Espanola has won March's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $793,862 (ticket # AH-11101473).