Sudbury Police Trying To Locate Missing Person Joseph Dore

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating another missing person.

Police are attempting to locate 45 year-old Joseph Dore.

He's 5'4 with a slim build, brown hair & brown eyes.

Joseph was last seen wearing beige work pants with reflective strips and a black puffy coat, and operating a 2009 Blue Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Info? Call Police at 705-675-9171