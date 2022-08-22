Sudbury Police Trying to Locate Owners of Recovered Items

Greater Sudbury Police are requesting the Public’s assistance in order to locate the rightful owner(s) of items that were recovered during a Search Warrant as some of the items that Officers seized have not yet been reported stolen to Police. Businesses and educational institutions are asked to take inventory of items in order to determine whether or not equipment is missing. The following items were recovered:

• Flir with flashlight and UV goggles

• Olympus microscope and tools

• Canomax particle counter

• Flir thermacam

If you believe that these items belong to you or the business/institution that you work for, you are asked to contact us at 705-675-9171. You will be asked to provide additional information related to the items in order to ensure that they are returned to the rightful owner(s).

Investigation Information

Around 3:50 p.m. on August 17, 2022, members of our Emergency Response Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road as the driver of and passenger in the vehicle were believed to be responsible for a Break and Enter on August 15, 2022 at a local business on Highway 17 East in Wahnapitae.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Officers confirmed the identities of the two individuals and they were taken into police custody without incident.

Through the ongoing investigation, Detectives from our Break Enter and Robbery Unit of the Integrated Crime Section of the Criminal Investigation Division applied for and were granted Search Warrants for both the vehicle that was being driven at the time of the traffic stop and a residence on Arnold Avenue in Lively.

Upon searching the vehicle, Officers located 7.5 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of Cocaine and 7.5 grams of Fentanyl, as well as, various equipment consistent with break and enter tools.

Upon searching the residence, Officers located numerous items that were reported stolen as a result of the Break and Enter, as well as, the additional items that are listed above that have not been reported stolen to Police.

As a result of the investigation a 44 year old woman has been charged with Break and Enter, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Break-in Instruments and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance and a 44 year old man has been charged with Break and Enter, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x2, Possession of Break-in Instruments, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance and Drive While Under Suspension.

Both individuals appeared in Bail Court on August 18, 2022 and they have since been released through the Court system.