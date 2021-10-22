Sudbury Police Warning The Public About Fraudulent Phone Calls & Door-To-Door Scammers

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

SCAM ALERT

"We remind community members to be cautious of fraudulent phone calls and door-to-door scammers.

Do not provide your personal information or banking information over the phone from an unsolicited call. If you didn’t initiate the call, you don't know who you're talking to.

Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU) has received several complaints from community members who are receiving phone calls to have their equipment inspected or replaced, such as their furnace. These calls are NOT from GSU.

If you are unsure whether an offer or request is legitimate, call the local number on your utility bill directly and ask about any offers or requests to confirm its legitimacy.

There are also reports that scammers are going door-to-door, requesting to inspect home equipment (i.e. furnace) and convincing victims to agree to equipment upgrades that they don't actually need or that are overpriced.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant with people going door-to-door offering any type of service or claiming to represent a particular company. Remember to verify the legitimacy of the offer by contacting your local service provider directly.

Always ask for credentials of the company and identification from the salesperson.

Unless you have called for a specific service provider, feel free to tell the individuals you are not interested in the services they are offering.

The requirements of door-to-door salespeople are as follows:

- Sales people have to have a photo ID license from the City to conduct door-to-door sales of anything.

- Licensed door-to-door salespeople are required to obtain a Police Clearance to conduct business and cannot be operating before 8 am or after 9 pm.

- Ask salespeople for their full company name, location and phone number. Ask them to leave a copy of the sales contract and any other product or warranty information for you to review carefully on your own.

- If you find someone conducting door-to-door sales without a license, call 311 and ask for the By-law Department or the Licensing Officer.

- If you are not interested in hearing a sales presentation or purchasing an item, request that the salesperson leave your property and record your address on their “do not solicit” list. If the salesperson refuses to leave your property, call the police immediately.

- The fine for conviction of the offence of conducting Door-to-Door sales without a license can be up to a maximum of $5,000 (By-law 2004-350)

- A license is not required for people going door-to-door asking for charitable donations.

If you believe you've encountered a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report...

If you've lost money to a scam, contact Police. If the amount exceeded $5,000, call us at 705-675-9171 to file a report. If under $5,000, report to us online via our online reporting tool: https://www.gsps.ca/en/reporting/fraud-under-5000.aspx

Protect yourself - beware of unsolicited calls, emails or texts requesting urgent action or payment. Always call your service provider directly using the phone number on your regular bill or statement."