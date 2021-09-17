Sudbury Reports New School Bus and Social Gathering COVID-19 Exposures

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Thursday.

There have also been more potential high-risk exposures reported, one at a social gathering in the woods near Ecole Secondaire in Hanmer on September 11 between 9:00 PM and 2:00 AM. And one at another social gathering at the Pow Wow grounds in M'Chigeeng September 5 between 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM. Also, some residents at Finlandia Village in Greater Sudbury are in isolation after a staff member tested positive there. And an outbreak has been declared at R.L. Beattie Public School in Greater Sudbury.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is reporting more possible school bus exposures this morning. Yesterday, students on the morning secondary sections of routes N432 & N418, and the afternoon secondary sections of routes N305 & N437 may have been exposed. This Route transports students attending Bishop Alexander Carter School & Ecole Secondaire in Hanmer.

For more informtion, go to the Public Health Sudbury and Districts website at https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/diseases-infections/coronavirus/current-status-covid-19/

The active count in this area stands at 62 as of Friday morning.