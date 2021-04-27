Sudbury Resident Charged With Stunt Driving After Being Clocked Driving 161 KM/H On Skead Road

On April 18, 2021 at 6:08 p.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop, on a vehicle traveling over 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) more than the posted speed limit on Skead Road, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and their vehicle was impounded.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.