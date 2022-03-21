Sudbury resident Lucie Lessard celebrates her 1 million Encore win

RELEASE FROM OLG

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Lucie Lessard of Sudbury. She matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 8, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million!



Lucie said she discovered her big win while sitting in her car waiting for it to warm up. “I was talking to my sister on the phone at the same time and saw the Big Winner screen appear. I said to my sister, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I just won a million dollars!’” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I ran into the house to wake up my husband. He said all he saw was my huge smile.”



Lucie plans to accelerate her retirement so she can spend more time with her grandchildren and focus on her art. “This win will do more than make up for the way my family was impacted by the pandemic, and I plan to celebrate with some travel,” she smiled.



“This experience has been surreal,” Lucie concluded.



ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.



OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.



The winning ticket was purchased at Mini Mart on Falconbridge Highway in Garson.

