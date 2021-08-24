Sudbury Resident strikes big with Lightning Lotto Jackpot

Toronto, ON – Raymond (Ray) Alexander of Sudbury was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO jackpot on May 2, 2021. The top prize, which started at $125,000, had grown to $241,140.80 before it was won! He also won $2 on another one of his LIGHTNING LOTTO selections, bringing his total winnings to $241,142.80.

Ray says he is an occasional lottery player. "I saw a LIGHTNING LOTTO ad on TV and it prompted me to play," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 46-year-old father discovered his big win while he was at the store. "I checked the ticket using the Ticker Checker and it said, 'See Retailer', I was shocked. I was so excited I couldn't sleep that night!"

Ray says he told a friend about his big win. "He was excited for me," he smiled.

Ray plans to put some of his win aside for his children's education, invest and start his own business. "My brain has been overactive with possibilities since I discovered this win. I will take my time and use it wisely."

“This has been unbelievable – it felt like I was jumping as high as a roof. I was so excited,” he concluded.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

LIGHTNING LOTTO players can win a jackpot on the spot! Match all five numbers in any one line on your LIGHTNING LOTTO ticket with those drawn earlier that day to win the jackpot. The top prize starts at $125,000 and grows with ticket sales. Each $2 Quick Pick consists of three lines of five numbers from 1 to 49. LIGHTNING LOTTO is available exclusively at lottery retailers. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.47. For more information on How to Play as well as full prize details and odds of winning, visit OLG.ca.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.