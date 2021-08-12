iHeartRadio

Sudbury resident wins $100,000 with Instant Crossword Tripler

winner (2)

Congratulations to Raymond Potvin of Sudbury. He's celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER (Game #2220). No word yet as to what he will do with the money but we wish him all the best!

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Elm Street in Sudbury. 


 
OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.
 
INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.61.
 
 

