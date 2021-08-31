SUDBURY RESIDENT WINS $250, 000 TOP PRIZE WITH INSTANT RED HOT 10X

TORONTO, ON – William "Tom" Sutton of Sudbury is $250,000 richer after winning with INSTANT RED HOT 10X (Game #2243).

Tom, a retired electrician, says he is a regular lottery player with his favourite games being the INSTANT games. "When I played my ticket, I couldn't believe what I saw. I almost fainted. I couldn't believe a win like that could come from a $10 ticket," he shared.

The father a grandfather says he told his wife of 58 years about his big win, but she didn't believe it. "It's hard to believe. I've worked my whole life and I've never seen a cheque made out to me for that much money!"

Tom plans to share his win with his children and grandchildren.

INSTANT RED HOT 10X is available for $10 and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lockerby Confectionary Ltd. on Paris Street in Sudbury.