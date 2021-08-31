iHeartRadio
23°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

SUDBURY RESIDENT WINS $250, 000 TOP PRIZE WITH INSTANT RED HOT 10X

new

TORONTO, ON William "Tom" Sutton of Sudbury is $250,000 richer after winning with INSTANT RED HOT 10X (Game #2243).

Tom, a retired electrician, says he is a regular lottery player with his favourite games being the INSTANT games. "When I played my ticket, I couldn't believe what I saw. I almost fainted. I couldn't believe a win like that could come from a $10 ticket," he shared.

The father a grandfather says he told his wife of 58 years about his big win, but she didn't believe it. "It's hard to believe. I've worked my whole life and I've never seen a cheque made out to me for that much money!"

Tom plans to share his win with his children and grandchildren.

INSTANT RED HOT 10X is available for $10 and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lockerby Confectionary Ltd. on Paris Street in Sudbury.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram