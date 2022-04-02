Sudbury Residents Asked to Provide Feedback on Official Plan Phase 2
Residents are invited to one of two virtual open houses to provide feedback on phase two of the City’s Official Plan (OP) Review. The OP is a blueprint to help guide Greater Sudbury’s development over the next twenty years. It establishes long-term goals, shapes policies and outlines social, economic, natural and built environment strategies for our city.
Phase one of the OP Review focused on growth, settlement and urban structure, local food systems, natural and heritage resources, urban design and water quality. Phase two focuses on water/wastewater, economic development and transportation needs throughout Greater Sudbury.
Residents are invited to view and comment on the draft official plan amendment at one of the following virtual meetings:
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
6 to 7 p.m.,
www.greatersudbury.ca/OP2April6
OR
Thursday, April 7, 2022
2 to 3 p.m.
www.greatersudbury.ca/OP2April7
