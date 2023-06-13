iHeartRadio
Sudbury Residents Concerned About Constant Speeders On Garson-Coniston Road


GARSONCONISTON

The following was posted by a resident who lives along Garson-Coniston Road:

"People really need to slow down on garson-coniston road.

It's a 50 zone but so many people come speeding around the corner.

Since we have moved here there have been 7 vehicles that have lost control and ended up destroying ours or our neighbors yard.

We have children and are afraid for their safety while getting on and off the bus.

We are also tired of having to fix our lawn because people can't learn to slow down." 

 

 

