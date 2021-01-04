Sudbury Residents Have Stepped Up To Help Local Shop That Had Been Robbed

Sudbury residents have started a Go Fund Me campaign in addition to one started by Comics North after they were broken into for the third time in three months.

On New Year's Eve, Comics North posted on Facebook:

"Ok. I don’t even know what to say we’re completely sick about this. We were broken into again and this time they managed to walk away with over $10,000 worth of games, accessories and a Xbox One system.

We are asking anyone who hears ANYTHING to please, PLEASE contact the police or us. We’re offering a reward if we receive our stuff back. We have video of the whole incident.

This time this breakin hurt us. We’re so angry that this keeps happening, we’re just trying to make a living, trying to help people enjoy and relive their childhood...and what do we get in return - a kick in the face. Not only are we dealing with a lockdown we’re now out costs of repair and lost merchandise.

We don’t ask for much but someone out there will hear about this, they took a lot. Report these please.

#pleasehelpus #comicsnorth #sudburyontario #breakin"

The shop has since started a Go Fund Me campaign along with two others that have been started by Sudbury residents. You can support the campaign using the following links!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/comics-north-hidden-level-games-theft-recovery?utm_source=sudbury.com&utm_campaign=sudbury.com&utm_medium=referral

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-comics-north?utm_source=sudbury.com&utm_campaign=sudbury.com&utm_medium=referral

https://www.gofundme.com/f/comics-north-breakins?utm_source=sudbury.com&utm_campaign=sudbury.com&utm_medium=referral