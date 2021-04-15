iHeartRadio
Sudbury Residents Showing Support & Gratitude For Staff & Volunteers At Vaccination Centres

vACCINE

We've been seeing lots of LOCAL support & gratitude for the staff & volunteers at our Sudbury COVID vaccination centres! 

Brian Vendramin is a Professor at Cambrian College, and he had this to say on social media:

"Standing Ovation for the staff and volunteers at #Sudbury Countryside Arena Vaccination Centre. I am very appreciative of the kindness and the efficiency of those involved in this morning's Vaccination Process. One down, one to go in August! Thank you! #StayClassySudbury!"

To read more about Sudbury's COVID vaccination centres, head to https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/

