Sudbury Residents Showing Support & Gratitude For Staff & Volunteers At Vaccination Centres
We've been seeing lots of LOCAL support & gratitude for the staff & volunteers at our Sudbury COVID vaccination centres!
Brian Vendramin is a Professor at Cambrian College, and he had this to say on social media:
"Standing Ovation for the staff and volunteers at #Sudbury Countryside Arena Vaccination Centre. I am very appreciative of the kindness and the efficiency of those involved in this morning's Vaccination Process. One down, one to go in August! Thank you! #StayClassySudbury!"
To read more about Sudbury's COVID vaccination centres, head to https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/
