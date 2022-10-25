Sudbury Residents Vote Paul Lefebvre As New Mayor
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election, and yes, that includes the Nickel City.
Taking office are Michelle Boileau in Timmins, Matthew Shoemaker in the Sault, Peter Chirico in North Bay and Paul Lefebvre in Greater Sudbury.
In Sudbury, Lefebvre won by a large margin, ahead of Evelyn Dutrisac.
Lefebvre, on CTV News Northern Ontario, says he thinks people were ready for positive change...He went on to say that he truly believes in the future of Greater Sudbury and northern Ontario. There’s lots of opportunities and lots of challenges. READ MORE HERE
