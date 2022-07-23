Sudbury Road Closed This Morning Due to Crash Downing Hydro Line

Bancroft Drive was closed in both directions this morning from Seguin to Avalon due to a single motor vehicle crash resulting in a downed hydro pole. Sudbury Hydro originally said the road would be closed until at 1:00 pm but Pure Country listeners reported it reopened by 8:30. Police and Sudbury Hydro have not verified this information at this point. GOVA transit reported delays on Route 12 Second Avenue and Route 10 Minnow Lake.