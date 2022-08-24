Sudbury Road Work May Slow You Down A Bit
Culvert replacement work will close Frood Road at Lansdowne Street from now through 5:00 am Friday. Detours will be in place via Adie and Baker Streets during the closure.
Road realignment and intersection improvement work will extend the speed limit reduction on Longyear Drive between Edison Road and Hodge Street from 80 km/h to 60 km/h until 7 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022.
Sanitary sewer lining work will reduce traffic to one lane on the following roads from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 to Thursday, August 25, 2022:
- Baker Street;
- Barlow Street;
- Brennan Road;
- Fenton Street;
- White Avenue;
- Victoria Street;
- Finland Street.
How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of MoneyOPP remind vehicle owners and drivers they still need to renew their license plates. Renewal fees and plate stickers were eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-trucks, motorcycles and mopeds March 13. Plate renewal however is still mandatory and free of charge. Details are available at Ontario.ca
Not safe to swim at Sudbury's Moonlight Beach, health unit saysA swimming advisory has been issued for Moonlight Beach in Greater Sudbury.