Sudbury Road Work May Slow You Down A Bit

Culvert replacement work will close Frood Road at Lansdowne Street from now through 5:00 am Friday. Detours will be in place via Adie and Baker Streets during the closure.

Road realignment and intersection improvement work will extend the speed limit reduction on Longyear Drive between Edison Road and Hodge Street from 80 km/h to 60 km/h until 7 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022.

Sanitary sewer lining work will reduce traffic to one lane on the following roads from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 to Thursday, August 25, 2022: