Sudbury Roads Could Be Slick; Freezing Drizzle Advisory In Effect
Freezing drizzle is expected to coninue into Wednesday morning.
Hazards:
Icy and slippery conditions due to freezing drizzle.
Timing:
Overnight through Wednesday morning.
Discussion:
Freezing drizzle is expected to begin overnight and will affect the morning commute.
Impacts:
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.
