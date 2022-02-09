Sudbury Roads Could Be Slick; Freezing Drizzle Advisory In Effect

Freezing drizzle is expected to coninue into Wednesday morning.



Hazards:

Icy and slippery conditions due to freezing drizzle.



Timing:

Overnight through Wednesday morning.



Discussion:

Freezing drizzle is expected to begin overnight and will affect the morning commute.



Impacts:

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.