Sudbury's 2021 Santa Claus Parade Has Been Cancelled

sANTA

The following is a release from the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Committee:

The Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Committee is saddened to officially announce the cancellation of the 2021 Sudbury Santa Claus Parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the Province of Ontario and in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The situation is constantly evolving and changing, and the Santa Claus Parade Committee believes it is in the best interest of public safety that this year's parade be cancelled.

The Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Committee and its partners look forward to hosting an in-person parade in 2022 should restrictions allow and wishes all citizens of Greater Sudbury a happy and healthy holiday season.

