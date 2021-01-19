Sudbury's Alex Trebek To Be Honoured In A Planned Garden Of American Heroes

Here's an executive order from Donald Trump that all Canadians can fully support.

Canadian Alex Trebek is among more than 200 people U.S. President Donald Trump has selected for a statue in a soon-to-be-built garden of “American heroes.”

As his presidency comes to an end, Trump signed an executive order on Monday establishing a statuary park named the “National Garden of American Heroes,” which will include statues of authors, musicians, inventors, past presidents and civil rights leaders.

“The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism,” Trump stated in the executive order. “It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to ‘believe in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America.’”

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Though Trebek is a Canadian, he became a U.S. citizen in 1997.