Sudbury's Alex Trebek To Be Honoured In A Planned Garden Of American Heroes
Here's an executive order from Donald Trump that all Canadians can fully support.
Canadian Alex Trebek is among more than 200 people U.S. President Donald Trump has selected for a statue in a soon-to-be-built garden of “American heroes.”
As his presidency comes to an end, Trump signed an executive order on Monday establishing a statuary park named the “National Garden of American Heroes,” which will include statues of authors, musicians, inventors, past presidents and civil rights leaders.
“The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism,” Trump stated in the executive order. “It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to ‘believe in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America.’”
Though Trebek is a Canadian, he became a U.S. citizen in 1997.
You may be interested in...
-
Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to FourOfficials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. Amberwood lost its first resident to the virus on Friday. 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for the virus.
-
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared At Ecole St-Denis School In SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in École St-Denis school (Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon) in Greater Sudbury after a second person tested positive for the virus. This individual is linked to a previously reported positive case in the school.
-
Police Arrest & Charge 23 Year-Old Impaired Driver Thanks To A Call From A Concerned CitizenIf you ever suspect that someone is - or is about to drive while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately.