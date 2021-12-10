Sudbury's Big Nickel Is Getting Festive For The Holidays!
Who's gearing up to celebrate the holidays?
Our very own Big Nickel is getting in on the festive season.
Every night between 5-10 pm, Big Nickel lights up Red and Green making it a December to remember!
Way to go Science North & Dynamic Earth!
