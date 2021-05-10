Sudbury's COVID Case Count Drops Again Over The Weekend
The active COVID-19 case count in Sudbury and Districts has dropped again...77 active, known cases as of Monday morning in the Nickel City.
DRIVE THRU VACCINE CLINIC
Starting Monday, Dr. Dennis Reich and the Primacy Medical Centre on Lasalle Blvd, will offer COVID-19 vaccines via a drive-through clinic.
Currently eligible individuals and those with at risk health conditions can book an appointment drive through to get their shot.
How to register for an appointment
The May 10 drive-through clinic is by appointment only. Individuals with at risk health conditions and currently eligible individuals can call the Primacy Medical Centre to register for an appointment at 705.222.8829 on Friday, May 7, Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, between 9 and 11 a.m. Online registration is also available now at www.bookmyvaccine.ca (Primacy Medical Centre). Primacy Medical Centre will contact eligible individuals who registered to book an appointment for the upcoming drive-through clinic on Monday, May 10.
At risk health conditions include:
- Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders
- Stroke and cerebrovascular disease
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Liver disease
- All other cancers
- Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy
- Spleen problems, such as asplenia
- Heart disease
- Hypertension with end organ damage
- Diagnosed mental disorder
- Substance use disorders
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia
- Immunocompromising health conditions
- Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community
Currently eligible individuals include:
- Adults 50 years of age and older in 2021
- Health care workers
- Indigenous adults (18+) (First Nations, Métis, Inuit)
- Individuals who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (Government of Ontario)
- Individuals with highest-risk health conditions and one essential caregiver
- Individuals with high-risk health conditions
- Adult recipients of chronic home care
- Faith leaders who provide certain functions such as end-of-life care
- Residents, essential caregivers, and staff of high-risk congregate living settings
- Staff, residents, and essential caregivers of retirement homes and congregate care settings for seniors, Elder care homes, long-term care homes
Plans are underway to be able to offer vaccine to more groups in the coming weeks. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.
For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.
