iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant Announces New Location & Reopening Date

DAMASCUS

The following is a release from the much-loved restaurant "Damascus" in Sudbury:

"Hello everyone 

Happy to announce that we will be opening soon

We appreciate all the people who always checked on us while we were closed. It won’t be long until we open. Please have some patient.

New location is on 1210 lasalle blvd sudbury.

Please spread the word and let others know.

Thanks and have a fantastic day."

You can follow Damascus on Facebook by clicking HERE

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram