Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant Announces New Location & Reopening Date
The following is a release from the much-loved restaurant "Damascus" in Sudbury:
"Hello everyone
Happy to announce that we will be opening soon
We appreciate all the people who always checked on us while we were closed. It won’t be long until we open. Please have some patient.
New location is on 1210 lasalle blvd sudbury.
Please spread the word and let others know.
Thanks and have a fantastic day."
