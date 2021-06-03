iHeartRadio
Sudbury's First Heat Wave Set To Arrive This Weekend

heat-834468_1920

As hot, humid weather arrives, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding the public that anyone can experience heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People who are most at risk include older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs, and those who work or exercise in the heat. Those who take medications or have a health condition should consult their doctor or pharmacist to determine if they are at increased risk from the heat and follow their recommendations.

Early summer is a time of increased risk from heat because your body has not yet adapted to the heat.

Tips to prevent heat-related illness:

  • Drink lots of water. Avoid drinks made with alcohol or caffeine.
  • Avoid going out in the sun or heat when possible.
  • Keep electric lights off or turned down low.
  • Take a cool bath or shower periodically, or cool down with cool, wet towels.
  • Wear loose-fitting, light clothing and seek shade.
  • Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.
  • Try to take it easy and rest as much as possible.
  • Place a dish of ice cubes in front of your electric fan. It has a cooling effect.

Tips for children:

  • Breastfeed your child when they show signs of wanting to feed.
  • Babies under 6 months of age do not need extra water in hot weather; however, you might need to feed them more often.
  • Encourage babies over 6 months and children to drink frequently. Offer the breast or if not breastfeeding, offer water.

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness:

  • breathing rapidly
  • feeling weak or fainting
  • being more tired than usual
  • cramping, usually in legs or abdomen
  • developing a headache or confusion

If you or someone in your care has these symptoms, contact a health care professional, friend, or family member for help. In emergencies, call 911. If you believe that your symptoms could be related to COVID-19, contact your local testing and assessment centre.

As part of the Hot Weather Response Plan, prepared by the City of Greater Sudbury and Public Health Sudbury & Districts, information is provided to keep the public safe from hot, humid weather. Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers information on beating the heat in apartment buildingskeeping your pets safe, doing outdoor activities in heat and smog, and keeping your children safe during hot weather.

Call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit www.phsd.ca for more information.

