Sudbury's Generosity Shines Again; Coldest Night Of The Year Fundraiser Brings In $95,000

Just like that, the Sudbury community steps up AGAIN in a huge way. This time, in support of the Samaritan Centre, which helps vulnerable individuals in the Sudbury community.

The Coldest Night of the Year Charity Walk happened this past Saturday, February 20th.

240 people (38 teams) walked in their own neighbourhoods & collected funds!

Lisa Long is the Executive Director of the Samaritan Centre, and she said the following:

"Our CNOY event raised $97 613 this year. We are thrilled about the success of this event and grateful to all sponsors, participants and donors for their support which will allow us to continue to expand the care, community and services we offer our vulnerable clients."

Long went on to say,

"We have had our best CNOY event ever and this will enable us to expand care for our beloved clients in the best possible way. You made that happen; collectively and with such magnitude.

While our event was virtual the love and kindness you've shown our beloved clients is real and tangible in every way. My heart is full. I am astounded, grateful and confidently looking forward to all that is to come. Much love to you Sudbury."