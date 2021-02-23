iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury's Generosity Shines Again; Coldest Night Of The Year Fundraiser Brings In $95,000

50806944_10156749491901061_7163151343941582848_n

Just like that, the Sudbury community steps up AGAIN in a huge way.  This time, in support of the Samaritan Centre, which helps vulnerable individuals in the Sudbury community. 

The Coldest Night of the Year Charity Walk happened this past Saturday, February 20th.  

240 people (38 teams) walked in their own neighbourhoods & collected funds!  

Lisa Long is the Executive Director of the Samaritan Centre, and she said the following:

"Our CNOY event raised $97 613 this year. We are thrilled about the success of this event and grateful to all sponsors, participants and donors for their support which will allow us to continue to expand the care, community and services we offer our vulnerable clients."

Long went on to say, 

"We have had our best CNOY event ever and this will enable us to expand care for our beloved clients in the best possible way. You made that happen; collectively and with such magnitude.

While our event was virtual the love and kindness you've shown our beloved clients is real and tangible in every way. My heart is full. I am astounded, grateful and confidently looking forward to all that is to come. Much love to you Sudbury."

 

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram