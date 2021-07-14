iHeartRadio
Sudbury's Generosity Shines Again! Pure Country's Care-A-Thon Raises Over $330,000 For Hospice

Well...The Pure Country Crew is completely blown away (but not entirely surprised) by Sudbury's incredible generosity!  

On Wednesday, July 14th, we had our 2nd annual Care A Thon, in partnership with Desjardins, in support of the Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury.

AND WHAT A DAY IT WAS!

When all was said & done, $330, 247.00 was raised by the community for to help keep the hospice doors open!

DID YOU KNOW:

Our Hospice is regarded as one of the best in Ontario and Canada.

It’s not the bricks and mortar, but the staff and volunteers whose thinking heads, working hands and feeling hearts provide the superlative care to the patients, their family and friends.

The provincial government only funds 60% of the operating expenses. The balance must be raised in the community. Our community’s generousity has met that commitment each year. However, the ongoing pandemic has prevented many fundraising events from happening. 

This is why our Care A Thon is so important!

THANK YOU to all who donated!  

To learn more about the hospice, head to maisonsudburyhospice.org

