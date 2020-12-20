Sudbury's Health Sciences North Recruiting for Board of Directors

The Health Sciences North Board of Directors is seeking professional experience related to law, major capital projects, mental health and addictions, implementation of digital transformations, accounting, knowledge of or experience with vulnerable populations, or those having lived a particular experience with the healthcare sector.

Governance and senior leadership experience is an asset. Women, Indigenous peoples, persons of ethnic diversity, persons who identify as 2SLGBTQ+, or from vulnerable populations are strongly encouraged to put forward an application.

The following individuals are not eligible to apply: a member of the professional staff or an employee of HSN; a parent, child, sibling, spouse or common-law partner of the professional staff or an employee at HSN; any person who lives in the same household as a member of the professional staff or an employee of HSN.

The Board’s Governance and Nominating committee will short-list candidates and conduct interviews with selected applicants.

Those interested can submit applications online here:

https://www.hsnsudbury.ca/portalen/Portals/0/Board/2019/HSN_Board_Expression_of_Interest_Form.PDF?ver=wUWbuzV6-CK4ye4P6jDtfQ%3d%3d