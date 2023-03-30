Sudbury's Health Unit Issues Drug Warning After Recent Increase In Suspected Overdoses

The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

The Community Drug Strategy has received reports of an increase in the number of drug poisonings (overdoses) and unexpected reactions from the use of toxic substances in Sudbury and districts.

While we cannot confirm the substance(s) causing the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs, including stimulants, may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzos (benzodiazepines), xylazine, fentanyl, or carfentanil. Frontline workers warn that substances with greater toxicity than usual may be circulating locally. There has also been an increase in reports of individuals having abnormal reactions after using white powdered substances.

An overdose occurs when a person uses a substance, and their body is unable to handle the effects. As a result, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be both fatal and non-fatal.

Prevent overdoses to save lives:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would.

If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

When using substances, consider the following options: Have a trusted person with you who can provide support as needed. Visit an overdose prevention site such as The Spot in Greater Sudbury (Réseau ACCESS Network). Connect with the National Overdose Response Service at 1.888.688.6677 (NORS line). Access the Brave App.

Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

Carry a naloxone kit. Know how to use it.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Opioid overdose symptoms include:

fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black

skin turns bluish purple, grayish, or ashen, depending on skin tone

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds

slow, weak, or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Stimulant overdose symptoms include:

seizures

drooling or frothing from the mouth

limb spasms or rigidity

tightening or pain in the chest

not breathing or shallow breathing

signs of a stroke such as the inability to talk clearly, losing feelings in the face, arms, or legs on one side of the body

Due to benzodiazepines (benzos) toxicity, an overdose may last for hours and look like:

extreme sleepiness or passing out

poor balance and movement control

slurred speech

blackouts and memory loss

How to respond to an overdose: