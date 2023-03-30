Sudbury's Health Unit Issues Drug Warning After Recent Increase In Suspected Overdoses
The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:
The Community Drug Strategy has received reports of an increase in the number of drug poisonings (overdoses) and unexpected reactions from the use of toxic substances in Sudbury and districts.
While we cannot confirm the substance(s) causing the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs, including stimulants, may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzos (benzodiazepines), xylazine, fentanyl, or carfentanil. Frontline workers warn that substances with greater toxicity than usual may be circulating locally. There has also been an increase in reports of individuals having abnormal reactions after using white powdered substances.
An overdose occurs when a person uses a substance, and their body is unable to handle the effects. As a result, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be both fatal and non-fatal.
Prevent overdoses to save lives:
- Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs.
- Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.
- Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would.
- If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.
- When using substances, consider the following options:
- Avoid using drugs when you are alone.
- Carry a naloxone kit. Know how to use it.
- Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.
Opioid overdose symptoms include:
- fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black
- skin turns bluish purple, grayish, or ashen, depending on skin tone
- dizziness and confusion
- the person can’t be woken up
- choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds
- slow, weak, or no breathing
- drowsiness or difficulty staying awake
Stimulant overdose symptoms include:
- seizures
- drooling or frothing from the mouth
- limb spasms or rigidity
- tightening or pain in the chest
- not breathing or shallow breathing
- signs of a stroke such as the inability to talk clearly, losing feelings in the face, arms, or legs on one side of the body
Due to benzodiazepines (benzos) toxicity, an overdose may last for hours and look like:
- extreme sleepiness or passing out
- poor balance and movement control
- slurred speech
- blackouts and memory loss
How to respond to an overdose:
- GIVE NALOXONE. This will help reverse an opioid overdose and will do no harm if the overdose is not due to opioids. This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation.
- Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring breathing.
- Try to keep the person awake. If they are anxious, try to get them to slow down and relax.
- Cool the person down with a damp washcloth on their forehead.
- If the person is having a seizure, remove any sharp or dangerous items around them.
- If the person is unconscious, place them in the recovery position.
