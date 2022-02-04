Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To Norovirus

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.

Norovirus is present in the stool and vomit of those infected. It is spread primarily through person-to-person contact, or contamination of food prepared by a person who is currently ill or has been recently ill and did not wash their hands properly. Very common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea. Less common symptoms may include headache, body aches, and sometimes fever. The symptoms of norovirus infection are similar to those caused by other gastrointestinal and respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. It can be difficult to know exactly what virus is causing the infection.

Norovirus symptoms most often present very suddenly and involve frequent and multiple episodes of vomiting and diarrhea that last for 1 to 2 days. People with norovirus do not have respiratory symptoms such as cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or shortness of breath, which are more likely to indicate the virus is respiratory in nature, even if accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. People with norovirus typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and they can spread the virus in their stool for up to several days after the symptoms stop. People with gastrointestinal illness must stay home until the symptoms have been gone for a minimum of 48 hours.

Although there is no specific treatment for norovirus, drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration is recommended.

Follow these precautions to help prevent becoming sick with, or spreading norovirus and other viruses including those causing COVID-19:

Wash your hands thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom, before eating or preparing food, as well as prior to having any contact with older adults, children, people who are ill and other vulnerable persons .

Do not handle or prepare food for anyone if you are ill.

Do not visit anyone in a hospital or long-term care home if you are ill.

Stay home and take the Ministry of Health COVID-19 self-assessment and follow the instructions provided including as this related to self-isolation and seeking testing for COVID-19 (if eligible).

Carefully clean up vomit and feces, wash or discard anything that was contaminated with vomit or feces, and disinfect all surfaces with a solution of 1 part household bleach to 9 parts water (30 ml (1 ounce) of bleach in 266 ml (9 ounces) of water).

Clean and disinfect washrooms and all surfaces that people frequently touch at least once per day with a solution of 1 part household bleach to 9 parts water if there is someone ill in your home.

Learn more about norovirus and the importance of handwashing by visiting www.phsd.ca or calling Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).