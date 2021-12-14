Sudbury's Living Nativity Moved To One-Night Online Event

All Nations Church released the following statement regarding the upcoming Living Nativity at Science North:

"All Nations Church is disappointed in announcing that due to new regulations from Public Health Sudbury & Districts, we will changing how the Living Nativity is presented this year.

As opposed to presenting it December 20-24 live on the grounds of Science North, it will be presented as a one night, online event on December 24th at 7:30pm.

There still will be our traditional fireworks for those in the Ramsey Lake Area as our gift to the Sudbury community.

We understand that many in our community may feel disappointed by this turn of events, but All Nations Church feels that in this time of uncertainty, we must continue to make decisions that keep our entire community safe."