iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury's Living Nativity Moved To One-Night Online Event

image (1)

All Nations Church released the following statement regarding the upcoming Living Nativity at Science North:

"All Nations Church is disappointed in announcing that due to new regulations from Public Health Sudbury & Districts, we will changing how the Living Nativity is presented this year.

As opposed to presenting it December 20-24 live on the grounds of Science North, it will be presented as a one night, online event on December 24th at 7:30pm.

There still will be our traditional fireworks for those in the Ramsey Lake Area as our gift to the Sudbury community.

We understand that many in our community may feel disappointed by this turn of events, but All Nations Church feels that in this time of uncertainty, we must continue to make decisions that keep our entire community safe."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram