iHeartRadio
13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury's Mighty Canadian Doughnuts Coming Back This Summer!

12241336_445766728960130_6123180180787467424_n

No surprise that it's been a tough year for local businesses in Sudbury...BUT, it really is a ray of sunshine when we see some of these businesses making a comeback!  

For example, MIGHTY CANADIAN DOUGHNUTS in Sudbury had THIS to say on social media:

"Hello Sudbury! It has been a long time, but we miss you and hope you are all staying safe during these troubling times... we hope this will add a ray of sunshine in a time when news hasn’t always been very positive: We are coming back!

Stay tuned for more information regarding our new doughnut truck, menu and deets, with our same famous recipe... coming Summer 2021"

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram