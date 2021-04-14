Sudbury's Mighty Canadian Doughnuts Coming Back This Summer!

No surprise that it's been a tough year for local businesses in Sudbury...BUT, it really is a ray of sunshine when we see some of these businesses making a comeback!

For example, MIGHTY CANADIAN DOUGHNUTS in Sudbury had THIS to say on social media:

"Hello Sudbury! It has been a long time, but we miss you and hope you are all staying safe during these troubling times... we hope this will add a ray of sunshine in a time when news hasn’t always been very positive: We are coming back!

Stay tuned for more information regarding our new doughnut truck, menu and deets, with our same famous recipe... coming Summer 2021"