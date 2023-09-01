iHeartRadio
Sudbury's Municipal Service Schedule For The Long Weekend


GreaterSudbury

The following is the municipal service schedule for Labour Day (Monday, September 4): 

  • There is no change to household waste collection.
  • Landfills and transfer sites will be closed.
  • The Recycling Centre will be open.
  • GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules on Monday, September 4, 2023. 
  • Libraries, Citizen Service Centres, Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed.
  • Greater Sudbury pools and fitness facilities will be closed.
  • 311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works or animal control services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on municipal holidays.

For more information about municipal services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca or contact 311.
 

