Sudbury's New Mini Putt Course Will Officially Open In The Spring!

For those who were wondering about the new mini putt course being constructed near Timberwolf Golf Club in Sudbury...

Golf Sudbury's Sam Yawney posted the following on social media:

"Unfortunately due to numerous COVID related delays we are not opening the putting course until next spring.

Completed except for the hole installs- plus the fencing and lights for night golf.

These will all be completed before the snow flies so that there will be no delays for the spring Grand Opening.

The square sandbox will be a children’s play area when completed."

