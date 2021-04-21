Sudbury's # Of Active, Known COVID Cases Continues Downward Trend
It seems that Sudbury's # of active, known COVID cases is still on a DOWNWARD trend...
There are currently 171 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after seven new infections were confirmed and 18 others were resolved on Monday.
It wasn't long ago that we had well over 300 active, known cases.
Variants of concern were detected in an additional 27 positive cases.
Last week, 139 new infections were and 195 were resolved, including two deaths.
This is down from a total of 166 new infections 194 cases resolved, including one death, the week before.
