Sudbury's Outdoor Rinks Would Not Be There Without The Hard Work Of Volunteers!
There are so many unsung heroes in our community!
THIS special mention comes from Monique Paajanen, who posted in the Ward 2 Community Facebook group in regards to a community rink in the Lively area:
"A big shout out to Kurt Paajanen and Stacey Fahey who put in many hours keeping the outdoor rink in top shape. We went to help shovel tonight and I tell you that is hard work. Great to see couple other guys with their sons also come to help. After a good flooding tonight hopefully it will be ready to open again soon."
Kurt Paajanen also says,
"A big shout out to Dave Temmerman & Ron Young who also came out tonight! Rockstars for sure! Couldn't of got that rink and oval back without you guys!"
