Sudbury's Python 5000 Focusing On Falconbridge & Lasalle This Week

PYTHON

Photo Credit: City of Greater Sudbury

The following is from a post from the City of Greater Sudbury:

This week you will find the Python 5000 concentrating on patching potholes on Falconbridge Road and Lasalle Boulevard.

The Python 5000 is used most frequently on four-lane roads as this eliminates the need for additional staff to perform traffic control duties.

