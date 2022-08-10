Sudbury's Python 5000 Focusing On Falconbridge & Lasalle This Week
Photo Credit: City of Greater Sudbury
The following is from a post from the City of Greater Sudbury:
This week you will find the Python 5000 concentrating on patching potholes on Falconbridge Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
The Python 5000 is used most frequently on four-lane roads as this eliminates the need for additional staff to perform traffic control duties.
