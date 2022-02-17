iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston is Golden ... Again

RJ

Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States Thursday morning.

For Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston, it was her third Olympic gold since beginning her run with Canada at the games in 2010 in Vancouver.

In Beijing, Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice. Sarah Nurse also scored in the victory with goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens making 38 saves in the win.

Hilary Knight scored a short-handed goal for the U.S.

The Americans edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout for gold four years ago at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which snapped a run of four straight Olympic titles by Canadian women.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram