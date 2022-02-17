Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston is Golden ... Again
Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States Thursday morning.
For Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston, it was her third Olympic gold since beginning her run with Canada at the games in 2010 in Vancouver.
In Beijing, Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice. Sarah Nurse also scored in the victory with goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens making 38 saves in the win.
Hilary Knight scored a short-handed goal for the U.S.
The Americans edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout for gold four years ago at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which snapped a run of four straight Olympic titles by Canadian women.
