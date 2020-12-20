Sudbury Santa Turns Bus Driver for a Day at St. Charles

Santa Claus left the sleigh for a day on Friday to enjoy the sunshine at the wheel of a big yellow school bus at St. Charles College in Sudbury. One of the Leuschen bus drivers showed up with a jolly old costume in the first staggered bus wave all ready for Christmas. St. Charles College share the picture with Pure Country 91.7 and wants to wish all bus drivers a very Merry Christmas this year and a happy new year.