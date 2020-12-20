iHeartRadio
Sudbury Santa Turns Bus Driver for a Day at St. Charles

Santa Claus left the sleigh for a day on Friday to enjoy the sunshine at the wheel of a big yellow school bus at St. Charles College in Sudbury.  One of the Leuschen bus drivers showed up with a jolly old costume in the first staggered bus wave all ready for Christmas.  St. Charles College share the picture with Pure Country 91.7 and wants to wish all bus drivers a very Merry Christmas this year and a happy new year. 

  • AndrewMartin

    Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Andrew Martin

    Sudbury Police are trying to locate 31 year old Andrew Martin who has been missing since early in the morning of Monday December 7. Anyone with information on where he might be should call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 extension 2318
  • SubwayDonovan

    Sudbury Police Called to Robbery in the Donovan

    Greater Sudbury Police were called to a reported robbery at the Subway restaurant at Kathleen and Bessie around 9:00 o'clock Sunday evening. If you have information, call police or Crimestoppers
  • RideTaxi

    Sudbury Taxi Driver Gets Shout Out From Police

    Sudbury Police sent a shout out to an Aaron Taxi driver for helping locate a female suffering from Alzheimer’s. She wandered from home early Saturday morning but was found and taken to HSN and is well. Police praised the driver saying "that is what being a strong community is all about"
