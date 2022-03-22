Sudbury Schools Encouraged To Participate In Ugliest Schoolyard Contest

Could your schoolyard be greener, healthier and more student-friendly?

VETAC, the City of Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel, invites local schools to participate in the annual Ugliest Schoolyard Contest. Schools can win a prize package worth thousands of dollars to create an outdoor classroom!

The deadline to enter is May 5, 2022. Entry forms, contest guidelines and information on past winners can be found at www.greatersudbury.ca/VETAC.

The City of Greater Sudbury’s Ugliest Schoolyard Contest was established in 2005. Since then, 50 local schools have received assistance in regreening their schoolyards. More than a dozen local businesses, organizations and volunteers participate each year.

This contest is made possible by financial contributions of $20,000 from Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, a Glencore Company (Sudbury INO). The Ugliest Schoolyard Contest was initiated in 1998 by the Canadian Biodiversity Institute and Earth Day Ottawa. For more information, visit www.biodiversityonline.ca.



For questions regarding the contest call 311 or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

