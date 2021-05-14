Sudbury Sees Another Big Drop In Active (Known) COVID Cases
A significant drop in active, known COVID cases in Sudbury...As of Friday morning, we're now at 66 active, known cases.
That's down from 84 Thursday.
Vaccination Program Update
- To date, the COVID-19 Vaccination Program has administered a total of 93 218 doses to residents in Sudbury and districts. Thus far, 84 468 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 8 750 people have been fully vaccinated (current as of 4 p.m. May 12, 2021).
- Over the last seven days up to end of day May 12, 2021, a total of 6 404 vaccine doses have been administered.
- Overall, 52.6% of Sudbury and district residents aged 18+ have received their first dose of a vaccine, compared to 51.3% for all Ontario residents aged 18+.
- Second doses have been received by 5.4% of those aged 18+ in Sudbury and Districts compared to 3.4% of Ontarians of same age.
What’s new
- Starting today, adults 40 years of age and older in 2021 (born 1981 or earlier) can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by phone or online. Individuals with at-risk health conditions and Group 2 of essential workers who cannot work from home also became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, May 11. For more information, visit https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups/.
- The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has extended the Stay-at-Home Order ( Reg. 265/21) (Government of Ontario) until at least June 2. All public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake (Government of Ontario)will also remain in effect.
- Beginning the week of May 31, youth in Ontario between 12 and 17 years of age and their family members who have not received a vaccine will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Public Health is working with partners to plan for this roll-out.
- A drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held on Monday, May 10, for eligible individuals as part of a local pilot. Public Health Sudbury & Districts was pleased to support Primacy Medical Centre as they took the lead to offer the first, local drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In total, 660 individuals were vaccinated.
- As of Tuesday, May 11, the province of Ontario has paused the rollout and administration of first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting condition known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). This decision was also based on the increasing mRNA vaccine supply and decreasing rates of COVID-19.
