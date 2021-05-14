Sudbury Sees Another Big Drop In Active (Known) COVID Cases

A significant drop in active, known COVID cases in Sudbury...As of Friday morning, we're now at 66 active, known cases.

That's down from 84 Thursday.

Vaccination Program Update

To date, the COVID-19 Vaccination Program has administered a total of 93 218 doses to residents in Sudbury and districts. Thus far, 84 468 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 8 750 people have been fully vaccinated (current as of 4 p.m. May 12, 2021).

Over the last seven days up to end of day May 12, 2021, a total of 6 404 vaccine doses have been administered.

Overall, 52.6% of Sudbury and district residents aged 18+ have received their first dose of a vaccine, compared to 51.3% for all Ontario residents aged 18+.

Second doses have been received by 5.4% of those aged 18+ in Sudbury and Districts compared to 3.4% of Ontarians of same age.

What’s new