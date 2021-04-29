Sudbury Sees Another Significant Drop In Active (Known) COVID Cases
Some GOOD news on the local COVID front...
Sudbury's decline in COVID cases continues...
And as of Thursday morning, we're at the lowest number we've seen in quite some time. A significant drop Wednesday brings us to 81 active, known cases.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.
