Sudbury Sees Another Significant Drop In Active (Known) COVID Cases

Some GOOD news on the local COVID front...

And as of Thursday morning, we're at the lowest number we've seen in quite some time. A significant drop Wednesday brings us to 81 active, known cases.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.

FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT, CLICK HERE