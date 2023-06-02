Sudbury Spartans men's team host Sault Ste. Marie Steelers in home opener Saturday

FOR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

June 2, 2023

SUBDURY SPATANS MEN’S TEAM HOST SAULT STE. MARIE STEELERS IN HOME OPENER

The Sudbury Spartans Men's team is eagerly preparing to kick off their highly anticipated season as they host the Sault Ste. Marie Steelers. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd. Kickoff is 7pm at James Jerome Field.

The Sudbury Spartans’ eyes are set on glory, as they look to build off last season’s success.

Saturday’s game is sponsored by Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill located at 2260 Regent St. They will be on hand with great giveaways for fans! Following the game, head over to Shoeless Joe’s, where memories are made, and champions are born!

The U16 and U18 teams gear up for their respective matches on the road as they look to continue their win streaks.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10, while kids 12 and under get in for free.

Stay connected with the Sudbury Spartans and receive the latest updates on the men's team and the entire organization by following their official social