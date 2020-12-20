Sudbury St. Charles Students Learning How to Code
Elementary students at Sudbury's St. Charles College have been learning the basics of coding recently. With the help of Ms. Roberge and Ms. Ospina of the Sudbury Catholic Board, the students have been using programs to build hands-on skills in coding. Once the students in Mrs. Bock’s class learned the ropes they were on their own and working independently.
Coding is an important 21st century skill that uses programming language to get computers to behave in a desired manner. Each line of code in a program is a set of instructions for the computer. A set of codes form a script, and a set or dozens of sets, form a program. Mrs. Bock appreciated being able to offer the workshop to her students.
In photo: Ramsey Tolkacz in grade 7 works while Ms. Ospina looks on and offers support.
