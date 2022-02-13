Sudbury Students Ask Will You Be My Valentine
Will you be my Valentine?
Holy Cross and St. Benedict Elementary students send Valentine’s Day greetings to seniors home
Elementary students at Holy Cross and St. Benedict Secondary School teamed up to make seniors smile this Valentine’s Day. The students made special cards for the residents at Finlandia Village, in the Hoivakoti Nursing Home in Minnow Lake. Long-term care homes are still restricting visitors and many seniors have been living in isolation for almost two years now due to the ongoing pandemic. Laura Kuzenko is the Principal of St. Benedict Secondary School. “This is another example of students showing care and concern for others and embodying the virtue of compassion,” she says. The hand delivered cards will be distributed to residents at Finlandia Monday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
