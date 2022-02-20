Sudbury Students Embrace Their Culture By Getting Hairy

St. Benedict students celebrated “embrace your family heritage and dress in your cultural attire day”. The event was put on by the school Diversity Club.

The club has planned a number of events this month to mark Black History Month and is composed of students and the Indigenous Support Worker, Shannon Agowissa and the Administrative team.

Today, the team’s goal was to educate students and staff on the history of hair in African culture as well as the cultural attire and its significance.

The students shared information on cultural appreciation versus cultural appropriation in an effort to teach the student body of what is considered acceptable.

After the Family Day weekend, the students and staff will celebrate another planned event called “celebrating and affirming your identity with your favourite hair style.”

In photo:

(From left to right) Hillary Duong, Oseirudute Okojie, Tiara Esan, Olamide Fadahunsi

(in the front row) Helen Bao Nguyen and Nifemi Boamah with their artwork representations of what hair and attire mean to them and their cultures.