Sudbury Taxi Driver Gets Shout Out From Police

RideTaxi

Greater Sudbury Police sent a shout out to an to Aaron Taxi driver Saturday morning for an act demonstrating what they called a sense of "strong community." 

A local woman reportedly wandered away from home early on Saturday morning. The woman reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. One of the characteristics of the disease is that people become confused and tend to get lost easily and wander away from home. 

A call was placed to local police explaining what had happend and a search for the missing woman was initiated. 

A local driver with Aaron Taxi became aware of the situation and got involved in the search.  Police the woman was found later that morning and was taken to Health Sciences North as a precaution and was reported to be fine.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Greater Sudbury Police thanked the Aaron's Taxi driver "for quickly assisting Patrol Officers" in locating the woman suffering from Alzheimer’s. The Inspector in charge of the search said "that is what being a strong community is all about! Thank you^Insp JMV"

For information on Alheimer's Disease, visit the Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay and Districts chapter at https://alzheimer.ca/sudburymanitoulin/

 

